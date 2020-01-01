Notarize is transforming how industries service their customers.
Click to connect with a notary online right now.
NOTARIZE A DOCUMENT NOW
Notaries online 24x7 by video. 100% money-back guarantee.
Solutions for Teams & Businesses
Notarize helps thousands of companies automate their business and collect notarized documents 10x faster.
Solutions for Real Estate
The largest lenders and fastest-growing title companies use Notarize to help people buy, sell, and finance their homes online.
10x more secure than visiting a traditional notary, every Notarize transaction receives sophisticated ID verification, audit trail and the highest level of security features.